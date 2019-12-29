76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 35 points, 11 boards

Embiid turned in 35 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Embiid was phenomenal even in defeat, providing extremely efficient offense while recording his 23rd double-double through 29 appearances this season. Having played in both games of this back-to-back set versus the Magic and Heat, he'll now have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Tuesday's matchup versus another strong Eastern Conference club (Pacers).