Embiid totaled 36 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes of Monday's victory over the Mavs.

Monday night was the Joel Embiid show. The Mavericks could not find any answer for the Philly big man who dropped his 36 points in just three quarters. Embiid has also now managed to get to the free throw line 15 or more times on three separate occasions this month. The downside is that the former Kansas Jayhawk has now gone six straight games without grabbing double-digit rebounds but his scoring production more than makes up for it.