Embiid chipped in 40 points (15-28 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Bulls.

Embiid was considered questionable to play for Monday's game due to some tightness in his left hamstring, so it's pretty remarkable how well he did. There are not many players as hot as Embiid is in December. Through his last seven games, he's averaging 40.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. He's been the best player in nine-category formats during that span.