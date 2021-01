Embiid led all scorers with 42 points (12-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 17-21 FT, while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 win over the Celtics.

That is now two 40-point outings in the last three games for the 26-year-old. Embiid had his way with the Celtics as he made it to the free throw line a season-high 21 times. For the season, Embiid now has nine double-doubles in 12 games.