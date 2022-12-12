Embiid compiled 53 points (20-32 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, three rebounds and a block in 35 minutes in Sunday's 131-113 win over Charlotte.

Embiid scored in double-figures in three different quarters, including scoring 20 points in the second period. It was his fourth straight game scoring at least 35 points and the 10th time in his last 12 games that he's scored at least 30. He's averaging nearly a point per minute this season with 33.4 points in 35.8 minutes per contest. The 53 points were not a season-high as he scored 59 against Utah on Nov. 13.