76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops double-double Wednesday
Embiid finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 loss to the Wizards.
Despite Embiid saying that he expected to play approximately 16 minutes during the team's opener, he ended up seeing 27. Though he missed all four three-point attempts (1.2 threes per game on 36.7 percent last season), he should get into a rhythm sooner than later. Regardless, there's little doubt that when Embiid takes the floor, he's one of the best fantasy players available.
