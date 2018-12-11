76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops team-high 24 points

Embiid collected 24 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

After scoring an average of 13.7 points over his last three games, Embiid responded with a 24-point effort, highlighting his ability to get to the free-throw line and knock them down. He seems to be fine after the migraine issue over the weekend and should continue to put up solid numbers with his offensive role.