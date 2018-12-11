76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops team-high 24 points
Embiid collected 24 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.
After scoring an average of 13.7 points over his last three games, Embiid responded with a 24-point effort, highlighting his ability to get to the free-throw line and knock them down. He seems to be fine after the migraine issue over the weekend and should continue to put up solid numbers with his offensive role.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...