76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops team-high 33 in OT win
Embiid (hand) scored 33 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime win over the Hornets.
The swelling Embiid's been experiencing in his right hand didn't slow him down at all, as he still recorded his 16th double-double of the season while scoring 30-plus points for the 10th time in 18 games. The 24-year-old played only 63 games last season, so his ability to stay healthy remains a concern, but at the moment the hand issue doesn't seem like it will keep him off the court.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nursing swollen hand•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Triple-double in loss to Magic•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates Heat in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 42 in OT win over Hornets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Rolls to fifth straight double-double•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster effort vs. Pistons•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.