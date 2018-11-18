76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops team-high 33 in OT win

Embiid (hand) scored 33 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-119 overtime win over the Hornets.

The swelling Embiid's been experiencing in his right hand didn't slow him down at all, as he still recorded his 16th double-double of the season while scoring 30-plus points for the 10th time in 18 games. The 24-year-old played only 63 games last season, so his ability to stay healthy remains a concern, but at the moment the hand issue doesn't seem like it will keep him off the court.