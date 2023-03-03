Embiid totaled 35 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to Dallas.

Embiid returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a foot issue, ending with a team-high 35 points in 36 minutes. While any injury is always going to cause some concern for anyone rostering Embbid, this was perhaps as simple as the coaching staff playing it safe on a back-to-back set. The 76ers have another back-to-back next week, so managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report once again.