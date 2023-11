Embiid had 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 win over the Suns.

Embiid is averaging 30.8 points over his last four contests. He attempted a season low of shot attempts and free throws Saturday but executed at a high level. He's a boom candidate in Philadelphia's next game against Washington on Monday.