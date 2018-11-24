76ers' Joel Embiid: Efficient in loss Friday
Embiid produced 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
Embiid didn't dominate the scoring column by any means Friday night, but that's because he didn't take his normal dose of shots. He had averaged 19.2 field goal attempts per game over his previous nine contests, so his dip in scoring should be attributed to volume more than anything, as he made his shots at an extremely efficient rate Friday.
