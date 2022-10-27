Embiid supplied 31 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Raptors.

Embiid has now surpassed the 30-point plateau in two of his last three appearances, but it seems as if his efforts are helpless with the 76ers starting the season at 1-4. The star big man has also gone two straight games without a double-double, but he started the year with three in a row, so it should be just a matter of time before he bounces back in that department. Embiid will be one of Philadelphia's biggest weapons when they play the Raptors on the road once again Friday.