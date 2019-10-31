76ers' Joel Embiid: Ejected after scuffle

Embiid was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after getting into a scuffle with Karl-Anthony Towns, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Embiid tallied 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes prior to being ejected in the third quarter. Seeing as punches were exchanged by both parties, Embiid seems likely to earn a suspension, which would keep him out of Saturday's matchup in Portland.