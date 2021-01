Embiid (health and safety protocols) is eligible to play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 76ers were in danger of not having enough eligible players for Saturday's game, but the game will be played since Embiid was one of several players to clear the protocols. Embiid isn't guaranteed to play Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. However, he appears to be on the right track toward playing for the 76ers against Denver.