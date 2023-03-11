Embiid supplied 39 points (13-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-18 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-119 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Embiid shot the ball well and got to the charity stripe with ease in a one-point win. He's now scored 39 points in back-to-back matchups and continues to prove why he's one of the most valuable members of any fantasy squad with his production on the defensive end. Embiid is averaging 35.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last six games.