Embiid chipped in 41 points (13-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-15 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 win over Denver.

Matched up against fellow perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, Embiid came out on top as he scored 40 or more points for the second straight game and the seventh time in 13 contests since the beginning of December. While the 29-year-old center has had trouble staying healthy during that time, he's been absolutely dominant when on the court, averaging 38.8 points, 11.9 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals over that 13-game stretch while shooting 58.2 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.