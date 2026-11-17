Embiid provided 37 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 135-123 win over the Nets.

Embiid, who was questionable to play leading up to tipoff due to right foot injury management, broke out with a game- and season-high 37 points on stellar efficiency. Prior to Monday's showing, the two-time scoring champ had not shot above 46 percent from the field in seven consecutive games, including a dreadful 0-for-9 performance versus Cleveland on Nov. 6. Hopefully for Embiid and his fantasy managers, tonight's outing will help the 2023 league MVP find his groove going forward.