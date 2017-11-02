76ers' Joel Embiid: Excellent two-way performance vs. Hawks
Embiid collected 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Hawks.
Embiid was great on both sides of the rock Wednesday, flashing his overall potential, not that fantasy owners are unaware of his upside. Regardless, he was averaging just 1.0 block per game coming into Wednesday's contest compared to last year's mark of 2.5, so his defensive effort against the Hawks helps bring things back up to normal.
