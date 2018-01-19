76ers' Joel Embiid: Excels in Thursday's win

Embiid totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during an 89-80 win over the Celtics on Thursday.

Embiid was excellent again in the win, as he picked up a game-high 26 points, his third consecutive double-double and contributed across the board. The 16 rebounds also matched a season high. Embiid could have a slightly larger role in the offense while J.J. Redick (leg) is sidelined.