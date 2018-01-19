76ers' Joel Embiid: Excels in Thursday's win
Embiid totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during an 89-80 win over the Celtics on Thursday.
Embiid was excellent again in the win, as he picked up a game-high 26 points, his third consecutive double-double and contributed across the board. The 16 rebounds also matched a season high. Embiid could have a slightly larger role in the offense while J.J. Redick (leg) is sidelined.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Hopes to be cleared for back-to-backs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 23 points Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will return Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...