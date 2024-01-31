Embiid got tangled up going for a loose ball with Jonathan Kuminga and was grabbing his left knee before heading to the locker room with 4:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid had missed Philadelphia's last two contests with a left knee injury and appeared to be bothered by it throughout Tuesday's contest, even heading to the locker room briefly earlier in the game. With the superstar center unlikely to re-enter the game, he will finish with 14 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes. Embiid's status for Thursday's matchup with Utah is in doubt.