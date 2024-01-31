Embiid didn't return for the final four minutes of Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Warriors after Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga landed on the center's left knee while pursuing a loose ball, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Embiid finished with 14 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes prior to departing with 4:04 remaining.

Embiid had missed Philadelphia's last two contests with left knee soreness and appeared to be bothered by it throughout Tuesday's contest, even heading to the locker room briefly earlier in the game. However, his departure from the game looks to be less of a result of the soreness being too much for Embiid to play through and more a matter of bad luck with Kuminga landing on the injured left leg. Regardless, Embiid's status for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz is very much in doubt, as the 76ers could send him in for further testing to determine the extent of his injury. Kenyon Martin checked in for Embiid on Tuesday and finished the game as a small-ball center for Philadelphia, but if Embiid were to miss time, Paul Reed would be the more likely candidate to step in as the team's starting center. Reed previously started the last two games Embiid missed due to the sore knee.