76ers' Joel Embiid: Exits with neck stiffness

Embiid will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to neck stiffness, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid did not come out to start the second half of the contest and now we know why. The team could just be exercising caution here, but the situation will need to be monitored going froward. Rookie Matisse Thybulle replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half. The 76ers next play the Grizzlies on Sunday.