76ers' Joel Embiid: Exits with neck stiffness
Embiid will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to neck stiffness, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid did not come out to start the second half of the contest and now we know why. The team could just be exercising caution here, but the situation will need to be monitored going froward. Rookie Matisse Thybulle replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half. The 76ers next play the Grizzlies on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.