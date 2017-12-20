76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected back by Christmas Day
Embiid (back) could miss the 76ers' next two games, but is expected to be ready to play Christmas Day against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It sounds like Embiid could skip both games of the home-and-home series with the Raptors, who will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday before the two sides match up again in Toronto on Saturday. Embiid has already missed two games with the sore back, and with the 76ers losing seven of their last eight contests, the big man's eventual return would likely be necessary to spark a turnaround. Even so, Embiid's checkered health history means the 76ers will give him as much time off as he needs to recuperate from the injury, which he experienced after playing a career-high 49 minutes in a triple-overtime loss to the Thunder on Dec. 15. Amir Johnson has started the last two games at center and will continue to split time at the position with Richaun Holmes until Embiid is cleared to return.
