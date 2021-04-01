Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers but could be available for Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 27-year-old resumed on-court activities last weekend and continues to ramp up his conditioning as he appears to be in the final stages of his recovery from a bruised left knee. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid is expected to retake the court Saturday at Minnesota rather than waiting for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday versus Memphis. The 76ers plan to provide a formal update on his status Friday.