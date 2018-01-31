76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to be available
Embiid is not listed on the Sixers' injury report and is expected to be available Wednesday against the Nets.
Embiid was held out of Monday's loss to Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back, but all signs point to the All-Star starter returning to action Wednesday. The Sixers have reportedly flirted with the idea of clearing Embiid for back-to-backs in recent weeks, so we'll see how the team handles his status heading into a weekend that features games Friday (vs. MIA) and Saturday (at IND).
