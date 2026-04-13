Shams Charania reported Monday on ESPN's NBA Today that Embiid (abdomen) isn't expected to be available for the Play-In Tournament.

This isn't an unexpected update from the Sixers after Embiid underwent a successful appendectomy on Thursday. Charania notes that Embiid is in the early stages of his recovery from surgery, which will need to be followed up with a separate physical rehab before he's cleared for game action. Philly is scheduled to face Orlando on Wednesday, and would play again Friday only if failing to defeat the Magic. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will be asked to hold down the fort at center until Embiid returns.