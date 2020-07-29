Embiid (calf) is expected to play in Saturday's seeding game opener against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid missed the 76ers' final two scrimmages while dealing with right calf soreness, but the injury was ultimately minor and he'll be able to play Saturday. Look for Embiid to start alongside Ben Simmons while Al Horford comes off the bench. After the New Year, Embiid is averaging 22.9 points on 15.4 shots, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.