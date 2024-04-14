Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Nets, barring a setback, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid continues to ramp up following a lengthy surgery-related absence and will likely suit up for the sixth time over Philadelphia's last seven contests. Over his past two appearances, the reigning MVP has compiled 69 points, 24 rebounds, 15 assists, three steals and three blocks while playing 34.0 minutes per game. The 76ers have won all five games Embiid has appeared in since his return and could avoid the Play-In Tournament with another victory Sunday.