76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to play Sunday
Embiid (knee) will likely be available to play Sunday against Indiana, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Coach Brett Brown stated that he believes his star center, who has been inactive since Feb. 21 with a left knee injury, will play Sunday but official declaration of his status won't be confirmed until after Embiid goes through pre-game warmups. In all likelihood though, Embiid will presumably see action for the first time in the last eight games but will be played in short, four-minute spans or shorter however.
