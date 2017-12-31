76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to play vs. Suns

Embiid (rest) is expected to return to availability Sunday against Phoenix, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Camerato's report is from Friday afternoon, when the Sixers announced that Embiid would sit out Saturday's game against Denver, with the understanding that he'd return to play Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. That still appears to be the plan, though official confirmation on Embiid's status should come sometime Sunday afternoon.