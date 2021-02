Head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (back) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Embiid missed Sunday's win over the Pacers with the back issue, but the center looked fine in his return to practice two days later. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in morning shootaround Wednesday or pregame warmups, the 26-year-old should be in store for a full workload against Charlotte.