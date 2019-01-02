76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to play

Embiid (knee) is expected to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Embiid hasn't officially been cleared, but all signs are pointing to the big man taking the floor. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 28.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories