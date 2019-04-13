76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected to return
Embiid's (knee) visit to the locker room prior to the end of the first half was planned so he could get "extra activation work" in before the second half, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He is expected to return.
Embiid's knee is clearly bothering him, but the training staff will do everything they can to make sure he can play effectively before the second half.
