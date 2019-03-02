76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to be back next week

Embiid (knee) said that he expects to return next week, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is battling tendinitis in his knee. Both he and the organization are looking to play things safe given his injury history, so he hasn't played since the All-Star break ended. However, it appears his return is right on the horizon, as Embiid intimated that he's looking to come back next week, which could mean as soon as Tuesday against the Magic. More information should arrive in the coming days.