76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play Monday

Embiid (hand) said that he plans to play in Monday's game against the Rockets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid underwent an X-ray on his right hand following Saturday's win over the Mavericks, but it came back negative, so he's avoided anything serious. Cleared of anything significant, Embiid is already saying he's going to play on Monday, so he can likely be considered probable for that contest at this point. Still, it will be worth it to monitor his status throughout the day Monday, as the Sixers have been known to be as cautious as possible with their star big man.