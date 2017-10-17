76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play roughly 16 minutes in opener
Embiid (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play approximately 16 minutes in the Sixers' season opener Wednesday against the Wizards, Jessica Camerato of NBA Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, the Sixers will exercise caution with Embiid, who inked a lucrative extension with the organization less than two weeks ago. Embiid saw action in two preseason games, playing 15 minutes in both contests, so it's likely that the Sixers will bring him along slowly, progressively allowing him to increase his workload over the first few weeks of the regular season. Embiid, himself, told reporters Tuesday that he thinks he can play more than 16 minutes, but Philadelphia is unlikely to take any chances with its franchise big man. For fantasy owners, the restriction will no doubt be frustrating, but Embiid has proven he can still be productive while playing under a minutes limit. In his preseason debut last Wednesday against the Nets, Embiid erupted for 22 points -- including 18 free throw attempts -- in just 15 minutes of action.
