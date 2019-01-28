76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to return vs. Lakers

Embiid (rest) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Lakers, Keith Pompey of Philly.com reports.

The Sixers opted to rest Embiid for Saturday's game in Denver, but all signs point to the All-Star starter returning to his usual spot in the lineup Tuesday night. Embiid has battled a sore back over the last few weeks, but Saturday marked just his second absence over a 13-game span.