76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 22 points in 15 minutes
Embiid poured in 22 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-18 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 133-114 win over the Nets.
Embiid was incredibly dominant in his preseason debut, forcing fouls and scoring at will. He actually bested his career high in made free throws while matching his career high in attempts. Furthermore, after posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3:1 or better just once in 2016-17, Embiid made some solid passes out of the post and coughed up the rock just once. He may have only 31 regular season games under his belt, but Embiid has made amazing strides, especially considering he finished last year's preseason with 18 turnovers and zero dimes across seven games.
