Embiid ended with 40 points (14-25 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 loss to the Spurs.

Embiid had the tough task of dealing with Jakob Poeltl throughout the entire game, but he still delivered a game-high 40 points while also contributing on the glass, defensively and as a defensive presence. Despite the fact the Sixers have started the season with three straight losses, the star big man remains an excellent fantasy alternative and has been outstanding to begin the year with averages of 27.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while posting three double-doubles in three contests.