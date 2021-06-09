Embiid recorded 40 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hawks.

Embiid was a game-time call for the second game of the series and once again thrived, carrying the Sixers to a massive win in front of their own crowd. The star big man only lasted 11 minutes in Game 4 of the first-round series against the Wizards due to a knee injury that still has him a bit limited, but the numbers don't reflect that -- the MVP candidate is averaging 29.2 points per game through six playoff games thus far.