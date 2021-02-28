Embiid registered 42 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

Embiid had been struggling from the field in recent games while making a living out of his free-throw shooting, and while the second tendency was maintained, he did show improvement in his shooting figures as a whole and surpassed the 40-point mark for the fourth time this season. He also has five double-doubles in his last six games.