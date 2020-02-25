76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for career-high 49

Embiid recorded 49 points (17-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks.

With Ben Simmons (back) out, Embiid took over the offense and erupted in the win. The 49 points are a new career high for the center and this was his eighth double-double in his last 10 games. Simmons is expected to miss an extended period of time, and Embiid should garner a massive usage rate until the point guard can return. He and the Sixers will face a soft Cavaliers defense Wednesday night.