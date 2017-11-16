76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for career-high point total

Embiid tallied 46 points (14-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.

Embiid's career-best effort included the highest scoring total by a Sixers player in 11 years and the first 40-point, seven-assist, seven-block game by any player since none other than Philadelphia's own Julius Erving accomplished the feat in 1982 against the Pistons. Embiid was unstoppable throughout the night, despite the fact the Lakers deployed three different defenders against him. Both his point and rebound totals were high-water marks for the 23-year-old, who has three double-doubles in the last four games and is averaging 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals across 31 minutes in six November contests. Needless to say, he's an elite option in any season-long or daily format, and appears to only be getting better as his second full campaign unfolds.