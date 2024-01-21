Embiid totaled 33 points (11-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 37 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 win over Charlotte.

It's getting harder and harder to find adjectives for the kind of season Embiid is having, and it seems no one in the league can slow him down, with injuries being the only reason he hasn't posted even better numbers while he searches for another MVP award. The 29-year-old center has scored 30 or more in 20 straight games dating back to Nov. 17, averaging 36.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three.