76ers' Joel Embiid: Fails to practice
Embiid (finger) didn't practice Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Embiid is still undergoing further testing outside of the Sixers' facility after dislocating his finger Monday night, according to Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. While he hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics just yet, this isn't a positive sign for the big man.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...