Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Fails to practice

Embiid (finger) didn't practice Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid is still undergoing further testing outside of the Sixers' facility after dislocating his finger Monday night, according to Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. While he hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics just yet, this isn't a positive sign for the big man.

More News
Our Latest Stories