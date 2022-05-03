76ers head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (orbital) is feeling better and has begun the process of testing out of the league's concussion protocols, but he'll still be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 in Miami, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid suffered a concussion and an orbital fracture during the closeout Game 5 of the opening-round series against the Raptors and currently isn't with the team in Miami. However, Rivers and the 76ers have expressed optimism that the MVP candidate could potentially return when the series shifts to Philadelphia on Friday. Rivers' update on the talented big man suggests that optimism is still there, but the 76ers may face an 0-2 hole when Embiid returns if they don't get a better performance out of James Harden on Wednesday.