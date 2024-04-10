Embiid notched 37 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Pistons.

Embiid returned from a one-game absence in style, and the reigning MVP was two assists shy from registering his third triple-double of the season Tuesday. The 76ers were without Tyrese Maxey (hip) but the team didn't miss a beat on offense with Embiid controlling the flow of the game. Philadelphia is one game back of Indiana for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the coaching staff will have to balance a desire to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament with Embiid's health heading into the postseason. In the four games since his return, Embiid is averaging 30.0 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.