Embiid closed Friday's 98-93 victory over the Knicks with 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Embiid didn't have a great shooting night Friday, but he did fill up the box score and finished second on the 76ers in assists behind LeBron James (eight). Through five regular-season games, Embiid is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over what is currently a career-high 35.2 minutes per contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran center sit for the second leg of the Sixers' back-to-back set Saturday against the Hornets.