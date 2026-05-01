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Embiid produced 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid once again found his name on the injury report leading up to Game 6, but he managed to appear in a third consecutive matchup and came through with a strong all-around performance. He's provided remarkable production after undergoing an appendectomy earlier in April, as he's averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games so far this series.

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