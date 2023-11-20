Embiid amassed 32 points (11-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Nets.

Embiid led all players in Sunday's game in scoring and rebounds en route to a double-double showing that came up one assist short of a triple-double in just 31 minutes of play. Embiid has tallied at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in five games this season, posting at least 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in two straight outings.